BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — A victim was shot Sunday evening in a possible incident of road rage near Buena Park, authorities said.

Desmond Shaw reported overhead in Sky2.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the Cypress area, in a residential area just north of Lincoln Avenue.

Cypress PD are believed to have started the investigation when they came across a blood trail.

The victim’s car was found in the parking lot of a Motel 6 off Orange Grove Avenue on the western edge of Buena Park.

It was unclear why the victim drove to the Motel 6.

Once he abandoned the vehicle there, he was transported by ambulance to nearby UCI Medical Center. The victim’s condition is unknown.

Even from overhead, one could see the rear window as well as the rear passenger window shot out.

Buena Park Police and Anaheim Police are both helping in the investigation, Shaw reported.