145th Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE (CBSLA) — The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby hits Churchill Downs Saturday and trainer Bob Baffert is saddling up the three favorites.

Baffert’s three horses, Game Winner, Improbable, and Roadster are among the favorites to win.

Game Winner, became the pre-race favorite with a 9-2 after the initial favorite, Omaha Beach, was scratched due to medical reasons.

If one of Baffert’s trio wins, this will be his sixth Kentucky Derby win, matching the previously set record.

When asked how chances for a sixth win were looking, Baffert replied, “They look great…everything has gone well here. It’s been really quiet, so we’re looking forward to tomorrow (Saturday) and hopefully more fireworks.”

Outside of Baffert’s horses, Jason Servis’ Maximum Security is the next contender.

