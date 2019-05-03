Filed Under:CityWalk, Los Angeles News, Prius, Universal City

UNIVERSAL CITY (CBSLA) —  Authorities have captured the stolen vehicle and carjacking suspect who raced into a parking structure at CityWalk before fleeing on foot Friday afternoon.

A female suspect riding in the vehicle was also reportedly in police custody.

The two allegedly stole the dark-colored Prius and police began a chase in North Hollywood when the tags came back reported stolen.

Police said the suspect tried to carjack someone in the parking lot at CityWalk.

The suspect was described as an adult Latino wearing no shirt, jeans and black and white shoes.

He reportedly ran through a Sketchers store and was hiding out in the Jurassic Park parking structure when apprehended.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s