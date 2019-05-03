UNIVERSAL CITY (CBSLA) — Authorities have captured the stolen vehicle and carjacking suspect who raced into a parking structure at CityWalk before fleeing on foot Friday afternoon.

A female suspect riding in the vehicle was also reportedly in police custody.

The two allegedly stole the dark-colored Prius and police began a chase in North Hollywood when the tags came back reported stolen.

Police said the suspect tried to carjack someone in the parking lot at CityWalk.

The suspect was described as an adult Latino wearing no shirt, jeans and black and white shoes.

He reportedly ran through a Sketchers store and was hiding out in the Jurassic Park parking structure when apprehended.