Boyle Heights News, Boyle Heights pot shop robbery, Los Angeles News


BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – One person has been arrested and two others are at large in an armed robbery at a marijuana shop in Boyle Heights early Friday morning.

(CBS2)

At around 12:30 a.m., at least two armed men with their faces covered entered a marijuana dispensary in the 3400 block of East 1st Street and demanded employees fill items in a large bag, Los Angeles police report.

After ransacking the business, the suspects fled.

LAPD officers and L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies swarmed the area and captured one of the suspects and seized his gun. Another man and a woman believed to have been involved in the robbery were still at large.

There were no reported injuries.

