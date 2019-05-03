



– Surveillance video has been released in the hopes of catching a suspect who viciously assaulted a man in March as both were getting off a bus in Montebello in what police are calling an unprovoked attack.

According to Montebello police, the attack occurred on the night of March 12 as a 50-year-old man was getting off a Montebello Bus Lines bus, near 5th Street and Whittier Boulevard.

The surveillance video shows the suspect exiting behind the victim and then suddenly sucker punching him in the head, sending the man to the ground, unconscious.

While the victim is lying on the ground, the suspect kicks him three times and then walks away. Nothing was stolen.

The two men do not appear to exchange words prior to the attack.

The surveillance video also includes the voice of the suspect asking the driver a question as he’s boarding. He is described as in his mid-to-late 20s with a medium build and a goatee. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue khaki pants and a black backpack.

The extent of the victim’s injuries and his current condition was not disclosed.

Anyone with information on his identity should call detectives at 323-887-1200.