CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) — According to new national jobs number out Friday the economy is booming.

Employers added 263,000 jobs. Wages grew by just more than 3 percent. The unemployment rate fell to a 50-year low — 3.6 percent. In LA County unemployment is at 4.6 percent.

Experts say overall the fundamentals of the economy are strong.

“You had really good gains across the economy except for retail,” said Tim Anderson, TJM Investments.

President Trump spoke out on the numbers Friday, even tweeting that the US is the envy of the world.

“Our country is doing well,” the president said.

But even with solid growth, the job search is still a struggle for some. Marsha Daryabeigi has been on the hunt for years. She’s searching for a position in software testing.

“Those are good numbers, but the hard reality is I don’t know who is hiring,” Daryabeigi said.

Friday’s national jobs report indicated the sectors with the biggest growth were professional business services, construction and healthcare.