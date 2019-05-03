



— The murder mystery involving a Claremont man who was murdered in Mexico might have just gotten a significant clue — and a possible person of interest.

Police in Oklahoma City released a photo of a man they said used the dead man’s ATM there a month after the victim was slain.

Claremont, Oklahoma City? CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Nicole Comstock says the mystery also wends through Playa Del Carmen in Mexico.

Six friends were there having a blast last November. But 27-year-old Taylor Meyer would not come home alive. Authorities said, 2200 miles away, a man tried to use his debit card. Is he one of three people witnesses said might have been responsible for the robbery-homicide?

Meyer’s parents are hoping this clue leads to their son’s killer.

“We think he must have forced Taylor to give up his pin number, or someone did, because the guy attempted four different times to use the card,” said Kris, his dad.

His father spoke with Comstock over the phone.

The video was apparently captured last December, about a month after the murder but only recently came to light.

Taylor’s parents discovered the failed withdrawal attempts on bank statements. His dad says the statement is linked to the same card Taylor used to withdraw money in Mexico just before he was robbed and murdered.

“It gives me shivers to think about it, especially considering he was in this country,” says Kris.

Mexican authorities reported an arrest of one man for Taylor’s murder months ago — someone they believed was the main suspect.

His family thinks authorities want to brush the crime under the rug because Playa Del Carmen is a tourist destination. The Meyers are urging the FBI to get involved in what is now a possible interstate banking crime and to find the two accomplices witnesses said were involved.

The family told Comstock they also have faith Taylor will get justice.

“I forgive the people that killed my son. Certainly, I want justice,” Kris says. “I think of Taylor 24-7. And it kills me.”

Of course, the man using the debit card could be in a number of locations now — in Oklahoma, another state, or back in Mexico. Meyer’s parents are hoping the story will be shared on social media and someone out there will recognize the man captured on camera.