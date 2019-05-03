  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cal State Northridge, Campus Threat, Northridge, Northridge news, School Threat


NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — Students will see an increase in security at Cal State Northridge Friday morning after a threatening message was found scribbled on a bathroom wall on the campus.

The message about a possible event next week was found Thursday morning. Final exams happen to begin next week at Cal State Northridge.

But after a threat during winter finals shut down the campus in December, students were skeptical about the latest one.

“I do feel like it could be some sort of like an excuse, or some way to get out of finals again,” one student said.

“I feel like the same thing happened last semester. So it might be just trying to get out of finals,” another student said.

This time around, school officials are increase security on the campus.

Anyone with information about the message can call CSUN police at (818) 677-2111.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s