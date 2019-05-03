



— Students will see an increase in security at Cal State Northridge Friday morning after a threatening message was found scribbled on a bathroom wall on the campus.

The message about a possible event next week was found Thursday morning. Final exams happen to begin next week at Cal State Northridge.

But after a threat during winter finals shut down the campus in December, students were skeptical about the latest one.

“I do feel like it could be some sort of like an excuse, or some way to get out of finals again,” one student said.

“I feel like the same thing happened last semester. So it might be just trying to get out of finals,” another student said.

This time around, school officials are increase security on the campus.

Anyone with information about the message can call CSUN police at (818) 677-2111.