LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kimberly Bishop encountered a shark last week the way no swimmer or diver ever wants to — with part of her body in its mouth.

“I was thinking, I’m still alive. My husband is on his way but I can’t wait for him because I don’t know if it’s coming back for seconds,” she says.

Bishop recounted her scary tale to CBS2/KCAL9’s Tom Wait via FaceTime. It’s not her first brush with death.

She described the frantic and frightening moments just after the shark bit into her leg. She took a picture of the stitched-up gashes.

Bishop, a Glendale woman, was with her husband kayaking in Hawaii when it happened.

“I was looking at the coral because we’ve had a lot of problems here with the coral reef dying off,” she says, “I was looking to see how it was faring, and taking pictures, when all of a sudden it felt like a truck had hit me. The side of my kayak turned, and flipped me into the water.”

At this moment, the shark got a taste of Kimberly and swam off. Thankfully, Kimberly’s husband and their group were close enough to get her back to the beach, to the hospital and into surgery.

“I have 70 staples and probably about 50 stitches,” she says.

Bishop told Wait that the shark wasn’t her first encounter with deadly terror. She survived the Route 91 massacre in Las Vegas.

“I think that experience was probably more frightening than being bit by a shark, honestly,” Bishop says, “That was the most frightening experience because we didn’t know where the shooting was coming from. I was with my youngest daughter and my best friend. We all ran together.”

Everyone with Kimberly escaped unscathed that night. And in Hawaii, she’s feeling lucky once again. She’s even up and walking.

“I don’t know if you can see, I’m standing up. I’m walking – I’m functioning pretty normally,” she says.

Kimberly and her husband plan on staying in Hawaii until doctors give her the all-clear to travel.

As for the shark she told Wait — these things happen and we are swimming in “their home.”