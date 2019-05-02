Comments
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A multi-vehicle crash in South L.A. left ten people injured Thursday night and one vehicle reportedly wrapped around a pole.
The crash, involving three vehicles, was reported to have occurred just before 9 p.m. near Holmes and Florence Avenue.
Out of the ten patients, eight were reported to have sustained minor injuries, one with moderate injuries, and one injured critically.
Responders were reportedly working to free at least one person trapped in the vehicle that crashed into a pole.
No other information was immediately reported.