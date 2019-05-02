



– A baby burro is recovering after she was found injured in a Riverside County neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The burro was discovered alone by a Roger Eldridge, a retiree, in the middle of a roadway in the Reche Canyon area, according to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

After a conversation described as one-sided, Eldridge was able to coax the burro to follow him back home. He then contacted animal services.

“That little donkey was by itself,” Eldridge’s wife, Judy Barker, told animal services. “There was no mother. It was all by itself. She is very, very young and very friendly.”

The burro, believed to be only one or two days old, had a laceration in her rear area. She was picked up by Animal Control Officer Christopher Peck and transported to a veterinarian where her wound was successfully closed up.

Peck said the burro was likely separated from her mother.

“The slice is probably, most likely, from someone’s barbed wire fence,” Peck said. “And probably the most likely scenario is she was separated from her mother.”

She is now being fostered by a registered veterinary technician with animal services who also has several other burros on her property. When she’s health enough, she may be put up for adoption, animals services said.