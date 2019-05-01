LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Long Beach City College descended into mass confusion Wednesday morning after a campus-wide alert about a possible gunman turned out to be just a student with a replica gun.

At 10:37 a.m. the school issued an emergency alert that there was a possible suspect with a gun at the school and ordering all students to take shelter.

However, responding Long Beach police determined the gun in question was determined to be a replica firearm which a student had brought to campus for a class, police spokeswoman Jennifer De Prez confirmed.

Just before noon, the school tweeted that the replica gun was being used for a class production.

The student in question was not arrested and there were no injuries.

The school was never placed into lockdown during the incident, De Prez said.