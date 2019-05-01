  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Soulja Boy, Soulja Boy jail


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/CNN) – Rapper Soulja Boy has been ordered by an L.A. County judge to serve 240 days in jail for violating his probation.

Soulja Boy rehearses during the 2019 BET Social Awards at The Tyler Perry Studios on March 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Getty Images)

According to L.A. County Superior Court documents obtained by CNN, Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, appeared for a hearing Tuesday where a judge ordered him to serve the jail time. He will get 40 days credit for time served.

It’s unclear what he did to violate his probation, but Way has had several previous run-ins with the law.

In 2014, Way was arrested in Granada Hills and was subsequently convicted of carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

In December of 2016, Way was arrested at his Hollywood Hills home after police allegedly found him in possession of firearms, one of which was reported stolen from a Huntington Beach police vehicle. He was still on probation for that previous conviction and was not supposed to possess any weapons.

In 2011, Way also had a drugs and weapons-related arrest in Georgia.

