



— A man believed to be armed with a gun is being pursued by Orange County Sheriff’s in and around Orange County.

The chase began near Dana Point and has wended its way around Irvine, John Wayne Airport, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach.

Authorities are reportedly in contact with the suspect via cellphone.

The driver is in a silver Mercedes.

The Sheriff’s department is reporting the suspect was originally wanted on a no-bail warrant.

He pulled into a parking lot in Newport Beach where he kept police at bay in a standoff. After about 40 minutes, the suspect is believed to have asked to speak to his mother via phone.