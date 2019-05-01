UPLAND (CBSLA) — The pilot of a replica World War II-era plane escaped with minor injuries Wednesday after crashing in Upland.

The Fiesler Fi 156C Storch crashed under unknown circumstances shorty after takeoff from Cable Airport around 10 a.m., according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor.

The only person aboard the aircraft was the pilot, who was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SKY2 footage over the scene appeared to show the craft fractured and with an apparent swastika on its tail.

The Storch is a single-engine plane built in Germany starting in the 1930s.

An image from the city of Upland showed the plane being transported by forklift from the scene.

At approximately 10:00am this morning, the plane pictured above crashed in a field south of Greenbelt Park. The pilot was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/B52hhXp4kZ — City of Upland (@City_of_Upland) May 1, 2019

The FAA will investigate.