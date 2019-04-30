LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A study released Tuesday claimed there is a link between consuming tap water over your lifetime and different kinds of cancer.

The study, published by the Environmental Working Group, studied test results in 2,700 community water systems in California.

It concluded that 15,500 people in California will likely be diagnosed with cancer after consuming tap water over a 70 year period.

EWC reported that nearly half of those cases are caused by exposure to arsenic, one-third from disinfectant byproducts, and 16% from Hexavalent Chromium.

USC Professor Dr. Nachman Brautbar told CBSLA, “Arsenic is carcinogenic to the lung, it has also been associated with bladder cancer and skin cancer.”

He explained that more research needs to be done on the impact these contaminates combined have one the body.

Brautbar said the way to avoid these risks is to drink purified or filtered water.