SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) — A San Clemente doctor has been charged with murder more than two years after his wife fell to her death.

Susann Sills fell down the stairs and died in her San Clemente home on Nov. 13, 2016. At least that is what her husband, Eric, a well known fertility doctor, had allegedly told the authorities.

Eric Sills, who turned 54 this week, posted a million dollar bond and was let out of jail Monday.

Neighbors are surprised by the turn of events.

“It’s terrible. I know there’s two kids there. I remember the whole community came together and gave them food. We didn’t even know them. And I remember seeing them at Halloween one time and they were happy,” said Janet Doughty.

Susann and Eric Sills co-founded the Center of Advanced Genetics fertility clinic in Carlsbad the year before her death.

He is a medical doctor, the author of papers and books.

45-year-old Susann Sills was the clinic’s managing partner.

Officials say despite the doctor’s claims that his wife died due to a fall, the investigation revealed in 2017 that her death was a homicide. For the last two years, detectives have worked to find the killer.

Eric Sills was arrested last week on his way to work.

“Obviously what even was going on there was hidden to all of us I guess,” said Doughty.