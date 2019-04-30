  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lake Elsinore Casino, Lake Elsinore casino owned by polygamist cult, Lake Elsinore News, Mormon polygamist cult Lake Elsinore casino


LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) – A Lake Elsinore casino whose owners have ties to a polygamist cult is under scrutiny from state regulators over allegations it has sidestepped the proper licensing laws for two decades.

The Lake Elsinore Casino. April 29, 2019. (CBS2)

According to the Sacramento Bee, the California Bureau of Gambling Control (BGC) is investigating the Lake Elsinore Hotel & Casino, also known as the Sahara Dunes Casino, located at 20930 Malaga Rd. just off the 15 Freeway, because it has been operating with only provisional licenses for the past 20 years. The non-descript brick building houses a 22-table card room.

The partners who own the casino, Joseph and Ted Kingston, are members of the family which controls the Kingston Group, a Mormon polygamist sect based in Utah which encourages marriages for girls as young as 15 and cousins, according to the Salt Lake City Tribune.

In a piece in March 2017, the Southern Poverty Law Center called the Kingston Group a “blood cult” which “mixes incest and white supremacy with old-fashioned capitalism.”

The Kingston Group is also under a federal investigation for possible tax fraud, the Tribune reports.

In a recent complaint filed by the BGC, the bureau recommended that the casino’s provisional license be canceled.

The casino did not immediately respond to a request for comment, neither did the BGC.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s