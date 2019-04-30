Comments
LANCASTER (CBSLA) — A motorcyclist is at large Tuesday after managing to shake several police officers in a wild pursuit that started in Inglewood.
The high-speed chase started at about 9:20 p.m. Monday on the northbound 405 Freeway near Inglewood Avenue when officers tried to pull the motorcyclist over for speeding.
The rider instead took off. The pursuit continued north onto the 405 and also got on to the 5 and 14 freeways, reaching speeds at well over 100 miles per hour, before exiting the freeway in Lancaster.
CHP officers lost sight of the motorcycle on Avenue J and 20th Street.