CORONA (CBSLA) — 24 lab-mix puppies were found near All American Way in Corona Monday and half of them are ready to be adopted, according to the Corona Police Department.

On Tuesday, Corona police tweeted out a photo of the pups with the message, “The Animal Shelter asks our community to consider giving one or more of these puppies a home.”

According to police, about half of the puppies will be available for adoption on May 7 at 10 a.m. while the other half are still underweight and not ready for adoption.

If you would like to learn more, contact the Corona Animal Shelter at (951) 736-2309 or stop by 1330 Magnolia Avenue during business hours.