LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – Authorities are expected to announce details Monday about a suspect behind bars in connection with an alleged domestic terrorism plot targeting multiple Southern California locations.

A law enforcement news conference was scheduled for 1 p.m. to discuss a counterterrorism probe.

The suspect is a U.S. Army vet who converted to Islam and plotted a bombing in Southern California as revenge for New Zealand mosque attacks, according to an Associated Press.

Federal prosecutors said Monday that Mark Domingo was arrested for planning to plant a bomb at a planned white nationalist rally Sunday in Long Beach. The rally never happened.

Domingo was arrested Friday on a charge of providing material support to terrorists.

Court papers say Domingo discussed several types of attacks with an informant that included targeting Jews, churches and police officers.

He said he wanted revenge for attacks on mosques in New Zealand that killed 50 people last month.

A message left on a phone listed for Domingo was not immediately returned.

