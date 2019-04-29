  • KCAL9On Air

SYLMAR (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a 31-year-old inmate who walked away from a work camp in Sylmar early Monday morning.

Fernando Deras was discovered missing during an inmate count just before 1:30 a.m. at the Holton Fire Camp, located in the 1260 block of North Little Tujunga Canyon Road, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Last July, Deras began serving a four-year sentence for corporal injury on a specific person or persons. He was considered a minimum-security inmate.

He is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-9, 210 pounds with brown eyes and a shaved head. A photo of Deras was not immediately released. If you see him, call 911.

The Holton Fire Camp has about 80 inmates who do work including wildland firefighting, rescuing stranded drivers and clearing debris after storms.

