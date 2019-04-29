



California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that he is proposing $15 million in additional funding for security at religious institutions and community-based non-profits that are targets of hate-motivated violence after Saturday’s deadly synagogue shooting in Poway.

The additional funding to the State Nonprofit Security Grant Program will be part of the governor’s proposed budget revisions in May.

“We all must call out hate – against any and all communities – and act to defend those targeted for their religious beliefs, who they love or how they identify,” said Newsom. “An attack against any community is an attack against our entire state – who we are and what we stand for.”

The State Nonprofit Security Grant Program is administered by California’s Office of Emergency Services.

The governor was scheduled to attend a meeting on late Monday afternoon to discuss the attack on the Chabad of Poway with state leaders and members of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus.