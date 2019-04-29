



— A Good Samaritan was fatally shot in an El Monte 7-Eleven parking lot while breaking up a fight.

El Monte police responded to reports of a shooting that occurred on the 10000 block of Valley Boulevard at about 10 p.m. Friday night.

Upon arrival, police found an adult male who had been shot twice in the upper torso.

Angel Rosas, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whoever killed him is still on the loose and it’s weighing heavily on family and friends.

“Angel was a man with a golden heart…always cheerful,” remembered Rosas’ friend Edgar.

Edgar met Rosas twelve years ago a local race track. He described him as a car enthusiast and in many ways was his mentor.

“He drove a Honda Civic coupe and he was always out there with that big smile, pushing everyone to get faster times.”

Rosas’ murder was caught on surveillance video. In the video, you can see two men get out of this silver car. They approach a third man and shortly after, punches are thrown.

On the side of the building, Rosas is seen talking with someone in a black car when the fight moves behind him.

Rosas tries to break up the fight when the man in a black shirt pulls out a gun and shoots Rosas.

Two suspects are then seen running back to their car but instead of driving off, the man in the black shirt hands over the gun to the man in the white shirt, who runs back to Rosas and shoots him a second time.

“Being the angel we knew…stepped in to help the guy that was being outnumbered two to one and you know, everyone saw what happened,” explained Edgar.

As Rosas died on the scene, the two suspects fled and are still on the run. Loved ones hoping that they turn themselves in.

Police are searching for two suspects, both Latinos.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are assisting El Monte Police Department in the ongoing investigation.

A GoFundMe account has been created in Rosas’ honor.