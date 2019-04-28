POWAY (CBSLA) — The suspected shooter arrested in connection with the fatal attack on a synagogue in Poway, Calif. apparently left a detailed manifesto.

Authorities identified the suspect as John Earnest, 19, whom they say had no criminal record.

According to police, Earnest stands accused of killing one and wounding three others in the attack Saturday at the Chabad of Poway.

The attack was being investigated as a possible hate crime, according to San Diego County Sheriff William Gore.

In an apparent manifesto posted online, the alleged shooter described his hatred for Jews and appeared to have drawn inspiration for the attack following the mosque shooting in New Zealand.

In that manifesto, he reportedly wrote:

“To my family and friends, I can already hear your voices, ‘How could you throw your life away? You had everything … loving family … great friends … a church … You were doing well in nursing school.’ ”

He then continued to write about his hatred for Jews:

“No. I will not sell my soul by sitting idly by as evil grows. I’d rather die in glory or spend the rest of my life in prison than waste away knowing that I did nothing to stop this evil.”

The Associated Press reported that Gore said investigators were looking into the alleged online manifesto.He also told the wire service that authorities were reviewing copies of Earnest’s social media posts.