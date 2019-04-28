LIVE UPDATES:Rabbi Recounts Terrifying Moments Shooter Opened Fire Inside Poway Synagogue
SAN PEDRO (CBSLA)  — A huge explosion rocked a San Pedro apartment complex Sunday sending glass flying and hearts racing.

No injuries were reported, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A cause of the explosion is under investigation but preliminary reports would indicate a gas leak was responsible.

CBS2/KCAL9 reported Greg Mills spoke to residents who had more than their nerves rattled.

One resident who lives across the street was also scared.

“It sounded like an earthquake,” one woman said.

Gas inside the building was turned off by the LAFD. Gas leading to the building was turned off by SoCal Gas.

Mills reported the building has been red-tagged.

