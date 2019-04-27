LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A driver going the wrong way on the Glenn Anderson 105 Freeway crashed Saturday morning, causing a shutdown of all westbound lanes.

At 2:50 a.m., calls were placed regarding a driver who was reported to be speeding and blacked out according to California Highway Patrol.

The driver crashed near the 110 Freeway shortly after those calls were placed, CHP said.

The crash closed down all westbound lanes of the 105 Freeway just east of Central Avenue.

Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the driver to a Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance. His condition was not immediately released.

