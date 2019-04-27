LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Lancaster High School senior Kaylah Bell, 17, was not about to let not having a date ruin her prom night.

When Bell’s 67-year-old grandfather, Alvin Hackett, heard that she was dateless for her senior prom, he stepped in to make sure she had a fond memory to look back on.

Bell took to Twitter to share the sweet story saying, “My papa knew I didn’t have a date to my prom so he matched me !!!!!!!!”

Bell and Hackett donned matching pink an purple looks which quickly went viral on social media.

Bell shared with Yahoo Lifestyle that a couple dates she was considering going with ended up falling through.

“My grandpa was the only one that I knew would dress to impress, so I had asked him to take pictures with me,” said Bell.