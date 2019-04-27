LIVE UPDATES:Poway Synagogue Shooting
CYPRESS PARK (CBSLA) — “At least” five people were shot Saturday evening in an attack in Cypress Park.

Detectives are on scene trying to determine what led to the incident.

The shooting took place just before 7:15  p.m. at San Fernando Road and Merced Street.

CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Laurie Perez was at the scene where officials told her there were at least five people shot and transported.

There could be additional victims. Several people fled the scene before authorities could arrive.

Perez said officials said two people were in serious condition, at least one was critical and two had non-life threatening injuries.

Initial reports said the shooting occurred on a Metro bus but those reports were quickly discounted. Apparently, some people fleeing the scene briefly got on the bus causing confusion, officials said.

A large group of people were being detained at the scene. Police stopped short of calling any of them suspects.

