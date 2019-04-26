SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — A couple was attacked by another driver after they tried to stop him from attacking someone else.

“I was running and screaming help us. Call 911,” said Alitzah Wiener.

She describes the horrifying moments after she says a crazed man bashed in her mini-van window with a baseball bat.

She and her husband James were near the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Dixie Canyon in Sherman Oaks Wednesday night when it happened.

They say it all started when they saw the man in question going after another woman and they stopped to help.

“He was like pounding on her car and on her hood and on her window,” said Wiener.

“I was like ‘hey man. You don’t wanna do that. It’s not worth it.’ Just instantaneous he started threatening me. Said he was going to kill me. Then he popped his trunk and I saw the bat. Rolled up my window, started to pull off. That’s when he hit the window,” said James Dallas.

A nearby valet shot video of the guy driving off in what looks like a Dodge Challenger. The couple says the car had paper plates with no license number. As for the other woman, she left the scene.

“That lady just took off. She didn’t even stop,” said Wiener.

“I’m pretty sure she was terrified,” said Dallas.

The couple says their priority is finding this guy and making sure he doesn’t do this again.

“We want to see him caught. We want him off the streets,” said Dallas. “Who knows what he’s going to do to somebody else.”