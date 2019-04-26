  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Apple Valley, Duke Flores, missing 6-year-old boy Apple Valley


APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a 6-year-old boy who went missing in the San Bernardino County town of Apple Valley, just east of Victorville.

Duke Flores, 6. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

Duke Flores was last seen in the area of Cherokee Avenue and Pawnee Road, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reports, near the intersection of Navajo Road and Highway 18. It’s unclear exactly when he went missing.

Flores is described as a light-skinned Hispanic boy, 3-foot-10, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is tall for his age and has no medical issues.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of his disappearance or whether investigators consider it suspicious.

