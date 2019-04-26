DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Clippers fans are filing into Staples Center with high hopes and fingers crossed for tonight’s playoff game against the Golden State Warriors.

It is a must-win game for the Clippers. Fans are asking if the dream can continue to a Game 7 in Oakland.

Tip-off is at 7:05 p.m.

“I’m loving what’s going on. Dude. Game 6. They did it,” said a Clippers fan.

“Never in my lifetime would I thought I would say the Clippers are better than the Lakers,” said another Clippers fan.

“The Lakers is out now. Clippers is in,” said a Clippers fan.

Only four times in its history has the Clippers advanced to round 2. They’re not there yet, but if they do get there they will face the Houston Rockets.