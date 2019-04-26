  • KCAL9On Air

BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) — One person was killed in a four-car crash that shut down several lanes of the 10 Freeway through Baldwin Park early Friday morning.

The crash involving four vehicles was first reported at about 3 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Francisquito Avenue. One of those vehicles was an SUV that hit a man who had gotten out of his own car after a separate crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man who died was not identified. No other injuries were reported.

Several middle lanes were closed until at least 6:30 a.m. for the crash investigation and cleanup.

