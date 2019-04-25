Comments
CERRITOS (CBSLA) — A trio of thieves took thousands of dollars worth of collectible shoes from a home in Cerritos, and it was all caught on video.
The break-in was caught on the homeowner’s Ring camera last Friday. Eight boxes, including a pair of Nike collector’s shoes, were carried out of the home by three thieves wearing black jackets with their hoods over their heads.
Homeowner Jeffrey Leu, says the shoes belong to his brother.
“He has a collection of shoes,” Leu said. “Highly valuable shoes, Nike, Jordans, considerable value. And we noticed there’s a good amount missing.”
The total value of the loss is nearly $2,400.