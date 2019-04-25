  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cerritos, Cerritos News, Ring Camera, Shoe Collection Theft, Shoe Thief

CERRITOS (CBSLA) — A trio of thieves took thousands of dollars worth of collectible shoes from a home in Cerritos, and it was all caught on video.

The break-in was caught on the homeowner’s Ring camera last Friday. Eight boxes, including a pair of Nike collector’s shoes, were carried out of the home by three thieves wearing black jackets with their hoods over their heads.

Homeowner Jeffrey Leu, says the shoes belong to his brother.

“He has a collection of shoes,” Leu said. “Highly valuable shoes, Nike, Jordans, considerable value. And we noticed there’s a good amount missing.”

The total value of the loss is nearly $2,400.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s