LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back their annual Pups at the Park Night on Saturday, May 11.

Fans that have purchased a special event ticket in the Right Field Pavilion are invited to bring their dogs to the park as the Dodgers host the Washington Nationals at 6:10pm.

A dog holds a sign during a pre-game pup parade for “Pups at the Park”

A “pup parade” will take place at 5:00 p.m. before the game begins.

Find more information about the event here.

