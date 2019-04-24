Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back their annual Pups at the Park Night on Saturday, May 11.
Fans that have purchased a special event ticket in the Right Field Pavilion are invited to bring their dogs to the park as the Dodgers host the Washington Nationals at 6:10pm.
A “pup parade” will take place at 5:00 p.m. before the game begins.
