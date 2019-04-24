Filed Under:bakersfield, Bakersfield Amber Alert, Marina del Rey Amber Alert, Michael Aguirre


BAKERSFIELD (CBSLA) – An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning for a father suspected of abducting his two children out of Bakersfield, all of whom were last seen together in Marina del Rey.

Michael Aguirre (left), Miliana (top right) and Daniel. (California Highway Patrol)

Michael Aguirre, 31, is accused of taking his 8-year-old daughter Miliana and his 4-year-old son Daniel. The three were last seen walking in Marina del Rey at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol.

The alert was issued on behalf of Bakersfield police. It was not immediately clear where exactly Aguirre is believed to have kidnapped the children or where they are originally from.

Aguirre is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Miliana is described as 3-foot-6, weighing 48 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Daniel is 3-feet-tall, weighing 42 pounds, also with brown hair and brown eyes.

There was no information on a possible suspect vehicle.

If you see them, call 911 immediately.

