



— Actor Michael Madsen has been charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence after he crashed his SUV into a pole last month in Malibu.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that Madsen, 61, was charged Tuesday with one count each of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol within 10 years of another DUI offense and driving with a .08% blood alcohol content within 10 years of another DUI offense.

Madsen was arrested in 2012 for driving under the influence on the Pacific Coast Highway.

He was arrested that same year following an altercation with his teenage son. At the time of that arrest, a deputy observed Madsen appeared to be under the influence.

The actor — perhaps best known for the “Kill Bill” series, “Sin City,” “Donnie Brasco” and “Thelma & Louise,” is expected to be arraigned on May 20 in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Van Nuys Branch.

Madsen was allegedly driving in Malibu on March 24 when his vehicle struck a pole. Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrived and Madsen was arrested.

If convicted as charged, Madsen faces a possible maximum sentence of 364 days in jail.

The case remains under investigation by the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

Madsen is older brother of actress Virginia Madsen.