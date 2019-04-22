NORCO (CBSLA) — A fire broke out Monday after a single-engine plane crashed at a state prison in Norco, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 12:10 p.m. at the California Rehabilitation Center on Fifth Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The plane went down in an area of the prison that is currently under construction, a fire battalion chief said.

Reports from the scene initially indicated it was a Cessna, but Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer says it was a Northrop N-9M aircraft.

The N-9M was a flying wing developed in the 1940s.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the pilot, but no prisoners or staff were reported to be injured. Local authorities told the FAA only the pilot was onboard the aircraft.

Video apparently shot moments after the crash was shared on social media showing a plume of black smoke in the area.

Idk the details, but I heard an explosion outside my work and apparently a plane crashed into, or nearby, the prison in Norco. pic.twitter.com/TaF4qWbESo — Ryan Roxas (@local_thiccboi) April 22, 2019

The NTSB will investigate the plane crash, according to sheriff’s officials.