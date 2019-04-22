LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More former students have come forward to say they were sexually abused by two former USC doctors.

“These cases represent a generational arc of institutionalized neglect and abuse,” said their attorney Andy Rubinstein.

Standing with Rubinstein Monday at a news conference were some of the 33 women and 11 men claiming they were sexually assaulted by two former doctors at USC.

One lawsuit involves 33 new female plaintiffs who say they were assaulted by Dr. George Tyndall.

“You scream in pain. But he keeps going,” said one of the female plaintiffs, former USC student Brennan Heil.

11 men say they were sexually abused by Dr. Dennis Kelly.

“He asked me to get up. To turn around and remove my pants and get on the exam table on my knees and elbows to perform the exam,” said former USC student Ray Fernandez.

The LA Times reports Dr. Kelly said in an interview that he was an openly gay physician and that he devoted most of his career to counseling LGBTQ patients about ways to reduce risks of sexual behavior and he denied any inappropriate behavior toward patients.

Dr. Kelly retired last year after two decades at the USC campus clinic,

Dr. Tyndall has been accused of misconduct by hundreds of former patients and the university agreed to at $215 million settlement in connection with other lawsuits.

Detectives presented 99 criminal cases against Dr. Tyndall through the LA district attorney’s office for possible prosecution.

One of Dr. Tyndall’s former patients has some advice for USC.

“Say you are sorry. Mean it. And then try to repair what has happened,” said Heil.

Dr. Tyndall’s attorney released a statement saying:

“Dr. Tyndall remains adamant that he engaged in no criminal conduct while practicing medicine at USC. He believe that when all the facts are known it will be determined that his examinations of students at USC were for the stated medical purpose, and consistent with the standard of care for such examinations.”

USC also released a statement, which says in part:

“University is aware of the lawsuit regarding Dr. Tyndall. We will seek a prompt and fair resolution that is respectful.”

In regard to Dr. Kelly, USC says they also are aware of the lawsuit and concerned by the allegations and are “working to understand the facts of this matter.”