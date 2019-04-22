Comments
GRANADA HILLS (CBSLA) – A man in his 40’s was wounded Monday night after shots were fired in Granada Hills.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim was shot around 7:50 p.m. in the 16800 block of Chatsworth Street, between Reseda Boulevard and Wilbur Avenue.
A witness reported it to be a drive-by shooting.
Police reported that the man was transported to a hospital but did not release his condition or a suspect description.
LAPD began an investigation and closed Chatsworth Street between Balboa Boulevard and Petit Avenue.