



– Police released new surveillance video Monday in the hopes of catching a driver who shot and critically wounded another driver in an act of road rage in the Northridge area of the San Fernando Valley last month.

The shooting occurred on March 25 at 8:35 a.m. on Haskell Avenue, just south of Parthenia Street.

Lt. Raymond Lucas told reporters Monday that the road rage between a sedan and a pickup truck began on the southbound 405 Freeway. The victim exited the freeway at the Nordhoff Street exit and pulled over on Haskell Avenue.

As the victim is getting out of his sedan, the suspect, who had followed, pulled up alongside and shot him several times before speeding away.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition. He survived, has since been released from the hospital and is recovering, Lucas said.

Lucas declined to release details on what precipitated the road-rage incident.

Surveillance video of the shooting was released Monday. The suspect was described as Caucasian or Asian, 34 to 38 years old, with a shaved head and multiple arm and neck tattoos. His vehicle was described as a 1994 to 1998 two-door Chevrolet Silverado Z71 pickup truck with a camper shell. It was black or dark green in color.

“And if persons have similar circumstances, if they’re threatened, or there’s a confrontation with an individual, we encourage them to call 911 and not become involved in a confrontation with another driver,” Lucas said.

Anyone with information on the case should contact LAPD detectives in the Devonshire station at 818-644-0609.