LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southland leaders Sunday condemned the Easter morning terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka that killed more than 200 people, and injured more than 450 others.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement says that even as details of the attacks are still emerging, the U.S. government can confirm that Americans are among the casualties, the Associated Press reported. The early morning blasts targeted hotels and churches.

“We stand in solidarity with the Christian worshippers in Sri Lanka and others who were the targets of hated and intolerance on one of Christianity’s most sacred holidays,” said Hussam Ayloush, executive director of the Los Angeles chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. “We also offer our support to members of the Sri Lankan community living in Southern California. We ask American Muslims in the Greater Los Angeles area to join people around the world in saying, Pray for Sri Lanka.”

Though there was no direct nexus between the attacks in Sri Lanka and the Southland, Los Angeles police were maintaining a visible presence around places of worship Sunday, as well as public spaces where families were gathering.

“While there is no nexus to Los Angeles at this time, the LAPD is monitoring the situation,” the LAPD said in a statement. “The Department is in regular communications with our local, federal and international law enforcement partners. In abundance of caution the Department will maintain a visible presence around places of worship today, as well as public spaces where families will be gathering for the holiday. It is important to remember the eyes and ears of our community can make the biggest impact, if you see something say something.”

Following news of the attacks, Archbishop José H. Gomez issued the following statement:

“We are praying for our brothers and sisters who were killed this Easter morning in Sri Lanka. May they know the promise of the Resurrection and may God bring comfort to their families and their loved ones. Only love can conquer evil and violence, so we ask Jesus this morning for the courage to love and we pray for the conversion of every heart that is hardened by hatred. May the Blessed Virgin Mary, who is our mother and the mother of mercy, console those who are suffering and watch over all of us. And may God grant us peace.”

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack that Sri Lankan officials have blamed on religious extremists, AP said.