Filed Under:Los Angeles News

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A confrontation was caught on camera after a Long Beach homeowner came face-to-face with a suspected porch pirate.

Shirah Booker stormed out of her home after her ring video doorbell captured a woman riffling through her mail.

“I got a second chime that someone was coming up to my doorbell and by that time, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, this looks kind of suspect … something’s happening.’ And when I saw her grab the letter, I thought, ‘Oh, yeah. This is happening. This is going down, let’s go,’ ” said Booker.

Booker says she had an edge when it came to dealing with the suspected thief as a result of self-defense training.

Booker managed to wrestle the envelope back from the woman, and chased her away.

