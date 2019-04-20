  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Coachella Valley, Puppies


COACHELLA (CBSLA)  —  Riverside County Animal Services is hoping the public can help them identify a woman who is allegedly shown tossing a bag filled with puppies into a trash bin in Coachella Thursday.

A woman is seen throwing seven three-day-old puppies into a trash bin in Coachella (credit: Riverside County Animal Services)

The bag was sealed and cavalierly tossed into the bin causing Animal Services to term the case one of “willful act of animal cruelty.” They believe the case rises to the level of felony animal cruelty.

The unidentified woman is shown getting out of a white Jeep, walking over to the bin and tossing the bag (containing seven puppies, about 3-days-old) just after 1 p.m. into the trash.

The bin is located outside an auto parts store in the 49000 block of Grapefruit Boulevard.

If not for a passerby hearing the puppies whimpering, they would have faced certain death.

John Welsh, media relations strategist for Animal Services, says the group would also like to thank their rescue partner, the organization MeoowzResQ for “taking care of the pups.”

