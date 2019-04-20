LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man who was shot alongside rapper Nipsey Hussle last month — a parolee who was jailed because he was with the slain performer at the time he was fatally shot — was scheduled for release from jail Friday night.

CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Jeff Nguyen said reporters were waiting outside the Men’s Central Jail for Kerry Lathan to emerge.

Lathan, 56, was one of two men wounded with Hussle when the rap star was gunned down outside his Hyde Park clothing store on March 31.

Complicating Lathan’s release — he was also shot that day. In Lathan’s case, in the back.

His attorney says his release date from jail is sometime today.

Lathan’s been in the hospital area of the jail – where he’s getting medical care for his gunshot wound.

Because Lathan was on parole at the time of the shooting and Hussle was a former gang member, Lathan was technically in violation of his parole agreement to not be around felons or known gang members.

And Hussle was known to be affiliated with a South LA gang — long before he turned his life around.

Because of the technicality in the law – the Department of Corrections arrested Lathan – who, ironically, went to the store to get help from Hussle as Lathan was also looking to get a fresh start in life.

Lathan’s family pleaded with Governor Newsom and the Corrections Department for Lathan’s release.

Tonight, Nguyen spoke to Lathan’s attorney who says a Secretary of the Department of Corrections got his arrest dismissed in court.

So now – the wait for Lathan to emerge.

His lawyer says Lathan could be released in the middle of the night.

It’s hard to gauge because of his gunshot wound. Being released could present a liability if he doesn’t get proper medical care.