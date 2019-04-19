



— Authorities Friday identified three men who were found fatally shot at a home in Glendale as efforts continued to solve the triple homicide.

Police say 26-year-old Leon Gough II, 50-year-old Deandre Tyronne Sims, and Christian Marty Moukam, 35, were found dead shortly after midnight Thursday in the 1300 block of Columbia Drive, just west of Adams Street, according to Sgt. Dan Suttles of the Glendale Police Department.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to determine the exact cause of death of all three men, officials said.

There was no sign of forced entry and investigators do not believe this was a random crime, but that the victims were targeted.

“Any time that you have shots that are fired, and you have three deceased individuals on site, it’s very rare to not have any witnesses,” Glendale police Sgt. Dan Suttles told CBS2. “But in a small residential area like this, it’s very rare for something like that to happen. But at 12:17, most people in a small residential area are asleep.”

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 818-548-4911, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

