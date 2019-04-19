  • KCAL9On Air

POMONA (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a group of thieves who ransacked a longtime Pomona youth center twice in the past week, causing serious damage to the building and stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment.

The break-ins occurred at the Youth and Family Club of Pomona Valley, located 1420 S. Garey Ave. The first occurred overnight April 11.

Security video shows five male suspects lurking around in the dark, waiting to get inside. When they do, the load trash bags full of electronics – including computers, cameras and musical equipment — and damage almost every room in the building in the process.

“It’s shameful, you know, that this happened,” club executive director Victor Caceres told CBS2 Thursday. “They are addicts, we know that based on what they left behind.”

The value of the stolen items coupled with the damage to the building is estimated at more than $25,000. The thieves broke a safe and damaged five doors.

(CBS2)

Since the nonprofit’s funding mostly comes from donations, the 54-year-old club is hoping the community will step in to help.

“All I know is karma’s gonna get them back, so I don’t need to worry about that,” 10-year-old club member Eli Duran said.

There is no word on any suspect information.

Anyone interested in donating to the club can click here for more information.

