



– Three men were found shot to death inside a home in Glendale neighborhood overnight Wednesday.

At 12:17 a.m. Thursday, Glendale police responded to 911 calls from neighbors about shots fired in the 1300 block of Columbia Drive, a narrow hillside road. They arrived to find three men, likely in their 20s, dead inside a two-story home.

Their names were not immediately released. The victims are not believed to be related, police said.

Investigators do not believe this was a random crime, but that the victims were targeted, police at the scene said. It’s unclear if any of the men lived at the home.

“Anytime that you have shots that are fired, and you have three deceased individuals on site, it’s very rare to not have any witnesses,” Glendale police Sgt. Dan Suttles told CBS2. “But in a small residential area like this, it’s very rare for something like that to happen. But at 12:17, most people in a small residential area are asleep.”

No arrests have been made. There was no word regarding whether police had identified any suspects.