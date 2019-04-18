



— The tears will be flowing the next two weeks on CBS’ “The Young and the Restless” — nothing unusual there.

But, for a change, these tears will be very real.

The soap world’s most popular daytime drama will offer two tribute arcs to the late actor — Kristoff St. John — who was found dead in his home in February.

St. John, a former child actor, was 52. Last month, the coroner announced his death was accidental with the cause listed as hypertrophic heart failure.

The popular star made no secret of his battle with depression — exacerbated by the 2014 death of his son Julian, a suicide.

St. John, a two-time Emmy winner, played businessman Neil Winters. He joined the cast of “Y&R” in 1992. Often referred to as daytime’s most popular black actor, ever, St. John was very popular with audiences … period.

Beginning Tuesday, April 23 the show is launching a week of storylines around Neil’s character. In the story, Neil will unexpectedly pass away bringing back a number of people from his past, including his TV brother, played by “SWAT” star Shemar Moore.

On Monday, April 29, co-stars (former and present) will share their memories of the actor in a special stand-alone episode.

Those taking part in the special episode include Moore (Malcolm), Victoria Rowell (ex-Dru), Eileen Davidson (Ashley) Mishael Morgan (ex-Hillary) and Christel Khalil (who plays daughter Lily) and Bryton James (son Devon.)