PASADENA (CBSLA) – Authorities Thursday were investigating a mountain lion sighting in a Pasadena residential area.
A homeowner called Pasadena police just after 5 p.m. to report the animal on the 1600 block of N. Lake Avenue near Washington Blvd., according to Pasadena Fire spokeswoman Lisa Dederian.
The mountain lion was believed to be as large as 80 to 100 pounds, Dederian said.
A short time later, a resident on the 1500 block called police and said the cat was napping under a tree.
Fish and Wildlife officers responded to the scene.